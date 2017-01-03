You need warm, comforting and cheap? You need some polenta

You can go to a fancy store and buy a fancy 24-ounce bag of cornmeal for polenta, and it will cost you $3.99.
I think that’s hilarious.
Although the polenta fad is finally dying down a bit, it’s easy to understand why it is so popular. Properly made, polenta is smooth, creamy and astonishingly versatile.
It’s also cheap. Polenta is what poor Italian families used to cook at the end of the month, when money was tight. You could make a great meal – and you know Italians are all about their great meals – for literally pennies (or a few lire).
What Italians know as polenta, Americans call cornmeal. It doesn’t have to cost $3.99. The same amount of Quaker Yellow Cornmeal costs $2.19. I was going to be using a lot, so I bought a 5-pound bag of Aunt Jemima’s Cornmeal for $3.29. That’s about 4 cents per serving.
Admittedly, even at 16 cents per serving, the expensive stuff is still pretty cheap.
Polenta can be transcendently delicious if you make it right, but making it right takes time and dedication. Basically, you have to stir. And stir. And stir.
But it is worth the effort. If you’ve never had polenta that is perfectly smooth, like corn-flavored satin, you’ve never really had polenta.
I learned the method for extraordinary polenta from “The Silver Spoon,” which is more or less the Italian version of “The Joy of Cooking” – it’s massive, comprehensive and the most successful cookbook in Italian history.
“The Silver Spoon” method for cooking polenta calls for two pots of boiling, salted water. Into one, you slowly drizzle the cornmeal, stirring all the while. When the polenta in that pot starts to get too thick to stir, you add a ladle of boiling water from the other pot. Stir and add water. Stir and add water. Keep it up for 45 minutes to an hour, until the corn has no raw taste whatsoever and the polenta is so smooth and creamy you almost can’t tell it has grains in it.
That’s the way I’ve made polenta ever since I bought the English translation of the book several years ago, and the results have been spectacular. I have tried to gussy it up by replacing about a third of the water with chicken stock. It definitely enhanced the flavor, but it also made it more chickeny. One of the joys of polenta is the way it acts as a blank canvas. It absorbs the flavors of whatever you serve with it, and improves them. Even the most basic of additions, such as milk or butter or sauteed mushrooms, turns it into something glorious.
I wanted better than glorious. I wanted transformative. So I made polenta with ricotta, a layered dish with firm polenta, ricotta cheese, Parmesan, tomato sauce and then more polenta. I made it two layers deep, and it baked up light and almost fluffy. Think of it as lasagna with polenta instead of noodles. Now picture how great that tastes.
Polenta with Gorgonzola takes advantage of the unbeatable way polenta goes with melted Gorgonzola, a highly flavored blue cheese (fontina is another great pairing). This one is simple: just make the polenta, add a pat of butter and a slice of Gorgonzola and heat until the cheese and butter melt.
My favorite polenta dish, though, is polenta soup. This recipe doesn’t even need all the time-consuming stirring. You simply saute onions, stir in some cornmeal and add warm milk and water. Cook it for an hour, stirring occasionally, and you end up with a hearty, filling soup, thick and satisfying, that tastes like onion-kissed corn. On a cold day, this is exactly what you will want.
It also costs about $1.63 for a generous serving. Of course, you could go to a fancy restaurant and pay 15 bucks for it. And it would be worth it.
Polenta With Gorgonzola
Adapted from “The Silver Spoon.”
2 1/2 cups coarse polenta flour (cornmeal)
4 tablespoons butter, divided
5 ounces Gorgonzola cheese, sliced
Parmesan cheese for serving (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Bring 5 cups of salted water to a boil in one pot and at least 5 cups of boiling, salted water in a second pot. Sprinkle the polenta into the first pot, stirring constantly. As soon as the polenta stiffens, soften it with a bit of the reserved hot water (polenta thickens with heat and softens with water). Cook, stirring frequently or constantly and adding hot water when needed until soft and smooth, about 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Pour the polenta into individual ovenproof dishes while it is still hot. Put a piece of butter in the middle of each, pushing it down slightly into the polenta, and lay a small slice of Gorgonzola on top. Bake until the butter and Gorgonzola have completely melted. Serve with Parmesan, if desired.
Per serving: 590 calories; 25 g fat; 15 g saturated fat; 62 mg cholesterol; 15 g protein; 79 g carbohydrate; 2 g sugar; 4 g fiber; 496 mg sodium; 194 mg calcium.
Yield: 4 servings
Polenta Soup
Adapted from “The Silver Spoon.”
6 tablespoons butter, divided
1 onion, chopped
1 quart (4 cups) milk
2 1/4 cups water
1 1/4 cups coarse polenta flour (cornmeal)
Salt and pepper
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a large pan, add the onion and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, mix together the milk and water in another pan and bring to just below simmering point, then remove from the heat.
Stir the polenta into the onion and cook, stirring continuously, for 2 to 3 minutes. Gradually stir in the warm milk and water. Season with salt and pepper to taste and cook for 1 hour. Stir in the cream, the remaining 3 tablespoons butter and the Parmesan cheese, and serve.
Per serving: 663 calories; 41 g fat; 25 g saturated fat; 121 mg cholesterol; 18 g protein; 55 g carbohydrate; 15 g sugar; 3 g fiber; 378 mg sodium; 515 mg calcium.
Yield: 4 servings
Polenta With Ricotta
Adapted from “The Silver Spoon.”
2 1/2 cups coarse polenta flour or cornmeal
1 (15-ounce) container, or 2 cups, ricotta cheese
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 ounces pancetta, diced
3 tomatoes, peeled and diced
2 tablespoons butter, plus extra for greasing
2/3 cup Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper
Bring 5 cups of salted water to a boil in each of two pots. Sprinkle the polenta into the first pot while continuously stirring. As soon as the polenta stiffens, soften it with a bit of the reserved hot water (polenta thickens with heat and softens with water). Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently or constantly and adding hot water when needed until soft and smooth, about 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Pour the polenta onto a counter or tray, let cool and set, then cut it into slices. Beat the ricotta in a bowl until smooth.
Heat the oil in a small pan, add the onion and pancetta and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, season with salt and pepper to taste, and simmer for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Grease an 8-by-8-inch baking pan with butter. Arrange the polenta, ricotta, Parmesan and tomato sauce in layers in the prepared dish, finishing with a layer of polenta. Dot with the butter and bake 20 to 25 minutes (place the pan on a baking sheet if it threatens to boil or spill over).
Per serving: 416 calories; 19 g fat; 9 g saturated fat; 47 mg cholesterol; 16 g protein; 44 g carbohydrate; 3 g sugar; 3 g fiber; 409 mg sodium; 254 mg calcium.
Yield: 8 servings.
