Amaro is the bitter sip that’s catching on

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away Pause

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

1:34 Barefoot water skiing on Lake Norman

1:29 Panthers' Dave Gettleman on disappointing 2016 season

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:38 Not A Toll Man (Parody of the Blues Brothers' Soul Man) from Charlotte Squawks 12