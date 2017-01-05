It’s time to make your Restaurant Week reservations

Talk about a long diet: Last year, the Queen’s Feast, Charlotte’s version of Restaurant Week, got thrown into havoc by a snowy, icy weekend.
This year, here’s hoping the only things cold come at dessert when the Queen’s Feast arrives again Jan. 20-29. (Last year, most of the restaurants extended the deal, although a few did lose business.)
“Everybody understands that comes with the territory,” said Bruce Hensley, whose company, Hensley-Fontana Public Relations, owns and operates Restaurant. “There’s a reason Restaurant Week happens in the slow months for restaurants.”
The event, which started in 2008, also includes a second Restaurant Week in late July.
“It’s still exciting, so that’s very gratifying,” said Hensley. This year’s changes include a dozen first-time restaurants and a new county, Rowan, which brings the counties involved to nine, along with Mecklenburg, Gaston, Lincoln, Catawba, Iredell, Cabarrus and Union.
With the website updated with this year’s list of restaurants, including a dozen new entries, right now is the time to grab for those reservations, which fill up quickly. The deal: Restaurants offer a menu of three or more courses (set by the restaurant) for $30 or $35, not including tax and tip. There’s also a tie-in with AAA. Members who show their AAA card during their meal can buy a $50 gift certificate for a return meal for $25.
The new restaurants this year include Essex Bar & Bistro, O-Ku Sushi, Comida, Babalu Tapas & Tacos, Reid’s Fine Foods in SouthPark, WP Kitchen + Bar, Namastay Kitchen & Hangout, Burtons Grill & Bar, Riverview Raw Bar in Gaston County, Standard Oyster Company and BOCA in Catawba County, and Morgan Ridge Vineyards & Brewhouse in Rowan County.
Reservations and menus are at www.charlotterestaurantweek.com.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
Comments