Recall announced on Harris Teeter chicken wrap

If you suffer from an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish, you need to avoid Harris Teeter’s Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap.
The wraps may contain anchovy that isn’t listed on the label. That can cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction in some people.
The wraps were sold in the deli in some Harris Teeters in multiple states. The UPC code on the wraps is 72036-95828. No illnesses have been reported. If you bought the wrap and have an allergy, you should return it to the store for a refund.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
