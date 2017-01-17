Baking with coconut oil? Here are the basics

If coconut oil has a regular place in your pantry, you may already know what a treat it can be to bake with. While it’s a staple in vegan desserts, you don’t have to follow a special diet to work this fragrant oil into your cakes, cookies and muffins. Coconut oil is a versatile baking staple; here’s what you should know about making it work for you.
1. Coconut oil has a melting point of 76 degrees. Unlike other oils, coconut oil can be liquid or solid – it all depends on the temperature where it’s stored. When stored below 76 degrees. it will firm up and solidify; at a higher temperature, it will melt into a liquid.
2. Coconut oil can be substituted 1:1 for other fats. In baking, coconut oil can be substituted for butter and other oils, like olive oil, canola or vegetable oil. Regardless of the type of fat used in a recipe, you can swap in an equal amount of coconut oil.
3. When substituting butter with coconut oil, use solid, room-temperature coconut oil. This is especially important when using coconut oil to make pie crust – the chilled, solid oil should be cut into the flour just as you would with butter.
4. You should use room-temperature ingredients when baking with coconut oil. When mixed with cold ingredients, liquid coconut has a tendency to seize up and coagulate. The best way to prevent this from happening is to bring other ingredients, like milk and eggs, to room temperature before mixing ingredients together.
5. Because coconut oil has a relatively high smoke point, it can be used to grease cake pans, muffin tins and baking dishes. Use a pastry brush or paper towel to spread a thin coating over the surface.
6. The wonderful thing about baking with coconut oil is that you can control the coconut flavor. It depends on the type you use, which depends on personal preference:
▪ Unrefined coconut oil (sometimes also referred to as virgin or pure coconut oil) is extracted from fresh coconut meat, undergoes minimal processing, and retains the distinct odor and flavor of coconut.
▪ Refined coconut oil is extracted from dried coconut meat. This type of coconut oil undergoes high-heat processing, which removes the coconut odor and flavor.
Kelli Foster is an assistant food editor for TheKitchn.com. Email: editorial@thekitchn.com.
