Lasagne lovers should try baking ravioli

Perhaps this really should be called lazy lasagna. When cheese ravioli is tossed in an abundance of marinara sauce, piled in a casserole dish, layered with even more cheese, and baked, it takes on all the good qualities of the classic layered pasta dish.
Why haven’t we always been baking our ravioli? Sure, it’s lovely tossed in a sauce and served in a bowl, but it’s even better when you pile each raviolo on top of one another, tucking extra cheese in between for good measure. For textural intrigue, there’s a slew of sauteed mushrooms added to the mix.
The casserole is baked until the pasta gets just a little crisp around the edges while everything bubbles and becomes extra gooey. Then the ravioli can be scooped out or even sliced into lasagna-like squares so you can catch glimpses of their cheesy innards.
The bonus? Relying on store-bought fresh ravioli and jarred marinara sauce means this pasta bake can be assembled with incredible ease. The trick is to reach for a good-quality sauce, because it’s really what ties everything together. Then it’s just a matter of gathering the crowd and digging in.
Sheela Prakash is an assistant food editor for TheKitchn.com. Email: editorial@thekitchn.com.
Cheesy Ravioli Pasta Bake
4 (9-ounce) packages cheese ravioli (do not thaw if frozen)
2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for coating the baking dish
1 pound cremini mushrooms, stems removed and sliced
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 (24-ounce) jar good-quality marinara sauce, like Rao’s or Newman’s Own
8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced, divided
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 400 degrees. Lightly coat a 3-quart casserole dish or a 13-by-9-inch baking dish with olive oil; set aside. (It can also be prepared in two 8-by-8-inch baking dishes and frozen for a later meal.)
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the ravioli and cook until it’s quite al dente, about 2 minutes, or 2 minutes less than suggested on package instructions. Drain and set aside.
Heat the oil in a saute pan large enough to fit the ravioli over medium heat until shimmering. Add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper, and saute until softened and lightly browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the marinara sauce and stir to combine. Remove from the heat and stir in the cooked ravioli.
Pour half of the ravioli mixture in the prepared baking dish and spread into an even layer. Cover with half of the sliced mozzarella. Pour the remaining ravioli mixture over the mozzarella. Top with the remaining mozzarella and Parmesan. Bake until lightly golden and the cheese is bubbling, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool about 10 minutes before serving.
The dish can be assembled and refrigerated, covered in aluminum foil, up to two days in advance or frozen before baking. Bake covered for 15 minutes, then uncover and bake 20 minutes longer. (If frozen, bake straight from the freezer, covered in foil, for 1 hour, then uncovered and baked 15 minutes longer.)
Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container up to five days.
Yield: 8 to 10 servings.
