Meatballs can speak different accents and play different roles

Meatballs are like little black dresses.
You can dress them up for dinner with a velvet robe of sour cream and wild mushroom gravy. They can be daytime-simple with a jacket of roasted tomato marinara, trimmed with fresh asiago cheese, and tucked into a crusty roll. Or they can be cocktail party sweet-and-spicy, glistening with a glaze of pineapple juice, sriracha sauce and sugar.
They also are comparatively inexpensive; can be made ahead and sauced later; require little attention once prepared; often can be retrofitted on Day Two for a second go-round; and perform as well at a family dinner, a Sunday tailgate with friends, or a flavors-of-the-world themed get-together. For all this and perhaps more, the ubiquitous meatball is, well, ubiquitous.
They’re even trendy. In 2016, cne of the nation’s leading food research and consulting firms, Chicago-based Technomic, described meatballs as a trend that’s part of a national movement involving the “elevation of peasant fare” to new heights.
The affordability of meatballs makes them the perfect vehicle to try new flavor profiles.
Smacking of pan-Asian is an exceptionally simple and yummy recipe for cocktail meatballs in the recently published “Ultimate Appetizer Ideabook, 225 Simple, All-Occasion Recipes” by Kiera and Cole Stipovich from Chronicle Books. The recipe pairs a delicate ground lamb ball with a spicy-sweet glaze of pepper jelly that can be made for pennies in about 10 minutes. They’re like potato chips: You can’t eat just one.
It’s hard to think of meatballs without thinking of tomato sauce. A 2015 publication by the editors of Saveur, “Saveur Italian Comfort Food,” offers Classic Meatballs, a spin that calls for a very spicy meatball cooked in an unusually simple and spice-free red sauce. They feature ricotta, pork fat and prosciutto with a half-dozen spices, adding up to a dish that need not sit atop pasta to stand as an entree.
These meatballs are more involved than the meatballs I make to serve with my spaghetti. And a couple of ingredients required special effort (my butcher had to trim a slab of pork fat for me), but they are worth the extra effort if you want to dial up Italian Night a notch.
Classic Meatballs
Adapted from “Saveur Italian Comfort Food” by Saveur (Weldon Owen Inc., 2015). I used veal with ground pork and pork fat instead of unsmoked bacon.
10 ounces ground veal
10 ounces ground pork shoulder
2 ounces finely chopped pork fat, unsmoked bacon or pancetta
2 ounces prosciutto, finely chopped
1 1/4 cups loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped, plus more to garnish
2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 1/2 teaspoons fennel seeds
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
7 slices white bread, finely ground in a food processor
Kosher salt (divided) and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2/3 cup ricotta, drained in a sieve for 2 hours
2 tablespoons milk
3 eggs, lightly beaten
6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing
1/4 cup red wine
4 cups canned tomato puree
1 cup beef or veal stock
1 teaspoon each sugar and salt
Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano to garnish
Combine all meats, herbs, spices, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper in a large bowl and set aside. In another bowl, whisk together ricotta, milk and eggs, then add to meat mixture and gently mix together. Chill for an hour.
Heat oven to 300 degrees. Grease two rimmed baking sheets with oil and set aside. Using a 2-ounce ice cream scoop or your hands, portion mixture and roll into balls. Transfer to baking sheets.
Heat 3 tablespoons oil in high-sided, 3-quart (ovenproof) skillet over medium-high heat. Add half the meatballs; cook, turning occasionally, until browned, about 10 minutes.
Transfer meatballs to a plate, wipe out skillet and continue with the remaining oil and meatballs.
Return reserved meatballs to skillet along with any juices from the plate. Add wine, increase heat to high, and cook 2 minutes.
Stir in tomato puree, stock, sugar and salt, bring to a boil and tightly cover skillet.
Transfer to oven and bake until meatballs are tender and have absorbed some sauce, about 1 1/2 hours.
Transfer meatballs to a platter and spoon sauce over. Sprinkle with Parmigiano and parsley.
Pepper Jelly-Glazed Lamb Meatballs
Adapted from “The UltimateAppetizer Ideabook” by Kiera and Cole Stipovich (Chronicle Books; 2016). I doubled the sauce because I found it to be so deliciously spicy yet sweet.
1 pound ground lamb
2 tablespoons minced onion
1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh mint
3/4 cup fresh breadcrumbs
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon ketchup
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 lightly beaten egg
Pepper Jelly Glaze:
1/3 cup ketchup
1/4 cup water
3 tablespoons pepper jelly
2 teaspoons olive oil
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
Mix all ingredients lightly, except egg. When combined, add egg and mix again. Shape into 1-inch balls. Place on baking sheet lined with parchment paper or foil. Cover with plastic wrap and chill about 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake meatballs for 20 to 25 minutes or until internal temperature is 165 degrees. Immediately add cooked meatballs to 1/2 recipe Chili-Pepper Jelly Glaze in a saucepan (I made a full recipe and used it all) and simmer uncovered over low heat for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring gently as needed until the meatballs are nicely glazed. Serve as an appetizer with toothpicks.
Sauce: In a medium saucepan over low heat, combine all the ingredients. Bring to a simmer and cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until the flavors have blended. Use right away or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to five days.
Comments