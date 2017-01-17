Watch for the next bread trend: The return of great rye

Any adventurous eater who has wandered into the woods of modern Nordic cuisine has probably tripped over a loaf of rye bread. There is wonderfully chewy rugbrod at Great Northern Food Hall in Grand Central Terminal in New York, spice-scented Swedish limpa at Plaj in San Francisco, and darkly rugged toast at Bachelor Farmer in Minneapolis.
None of it is the rye bread that most Americans know. Unlike a smooth, ivory-crumbed, faintly tangy loaf – the bread that clasps the ideal pastrami sandwich together – rye breads from Scandinavia and other parts of Northern Europe are bumpy, nutty and fragrant. They can be as dark as chocolate cake and as spicy as gingerbread. They are often powerfully sour and powerfully delicious.
Riding a wave of interest in ancient grains, rye is sprouting in many restaurant kitchens – in pasta, brownies and, most gratifyingly, in bread.
“Rugbrod is like wine in France or olive oil in Italy,” said Claus Meyer, the owner of Great Northern Food Hall and several new Nordic food enterprises in New York. He’s also a founder of Noma in Copenhagen, a chef and a bread evangelist.
“It is more than food,” he said. “It is history. It is culture, and agriculture.”
Rye, like barley and oats, is an ancient grain that thrives in cold and wet weather. Before modern agriculture and transportation made wheat available everywhere, rye was the best (and sometimes only) option for bread baking in a huge swath of northern Europe.
Traditional all-rye breads, like pumpernickel, require a slow rise and a hot, steamy bake. Rye bread is almost always sour, from the long fermentation it demands, while wheat bread can be neutral and sweet.
Although rye is extraordinarily hardy and easy to grow, it was abandoned by many Scandinavian farmers, grown mostly for animal feed and as a cover crop to plow nutrients back into the soil. By the 1970s and ‘80s, according to Meyer, soft white bread had become the ideal.
In Scandinavia, the smorrebrod (smorgas in Swedish) tradition helped keep strong rye breads alive. The open-faced sandwiches – with rich toppings like oily herring, cured salmon and smoked cheese – that serve as breakfast, snacks, lunch or all of the above can’t be built on limp, bland bread.
“You want the bitterness that comes from rye, and the edgy taste of the caramelized crust,” Meyer said.
Other chefs are using rye bread and whole rye grains (also called rye berries) in ways that go beyond bread and pastry. At Bondir in Concord, Massachusetts, rye grains arrive not in bags but in bales, still attached to the stalks. The chef, Jason Bond, grows rye on the restaurant’s small farm and uses it for dishes both savory and sweet: simmered in water, like beans, with thyme and a clove of garlic; puffed, dehydrated and pan-fried for a crunchy salad garnish; or mixed with sweet spices and nuts to make a crumblelike dessert topping.
Rye bread, of course, is not news to Americans. What we generally call rye bread, although it is not a whole-grain bread, isn’t simply an American bastardization of a European rye. According to Stanley Ginsberg, author of “The Rye Baker,” there is an Old World tradition behind our mild rye loaf cut with plenty of wheat flour and seasoned with caraway. In Ukraine and southern Poland, the birthplace of thousands of Jewish immigrants who arrived in New York City at the beginning of the last century, wheat-rye combinations are familiar.
Eastern European “Jewish” rye bread became the American default, although there are other American rye breads, like sweet, earthy Milwaukee rye, austere Dakota rye and Boston brown bread, which is almost half rye flour. (Settlers in the Massachusetts Bay Colony tried to grow wheat in the 17th century, but the inhospitable climate and soil forced the switch to rye.)
Many Americans are still hesitant about rye, along with other heritage grains like spelt and einkorn that are acclaimed more for health than flavor.
Chefs like Kevin Adey, of Faro in Brooklyn, are out to change that. Adey makes fresh rye pasta throughout the winter, because its nutty flavor stands up to long-cooked ragùs and sauces.
“People think they don’t like rye, but my theory is that they just don’t like caraway,” he said. “The taste and smell of freshly milled grains – humans are programmed to love that.”
New York Deli-Style Rye Bread
2 cups (310 grams) bread flour
1 cup (155 grams) light rye flour
2 teaspoons (6 grams) caraway seeds (optional)
2 teaspoons (10 grams) kosher salt
1 1/2 teaspoon (5 grams) active dry yeast
2 teaspoons honey
2 teaspoons flavorless vegetable oil, such as grapeseed or canola
For the glaze:
1 teaspoon cornstarch
In the bowl of a standing mixer, whisk together the flours, caraway seeds (if using), salt and yeast. Put 1 1/4 cups lukewarm water into a small bowl, then stir in the honey and oil.
Using a dough hook attachment at low speed, gradually pour in the liquid mixture. Mix just until a cohesive dough starts to form and no streaks of dry flour remain, about 2 minutes. Scrape down sides of the bowl halfway through. Cover bowl tightly with plastic wrap and let dough rest for 20 minutes.
Turn mixer to medium-low and knead until smooth and elastic, easily clearing the sides of the bowl, about 8 minutes. The dough should be moist but not sticky; if needed, add more flour 1 tablespoon at a time.
Lightly oil a medium-size mixing bowl. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and knead 30 seconds, shaping dough into a smooth round ball. Place seam side down in the oiled bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise until doubled in size, 1 1/2 to 2 hours.
Stack 2 rimmed baking sheets and line the top sheet with aluminum foil. Punch the dough down to deflate. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Press and stretch into a rough 6-inch square.
Lift and fold top 2 corners of dough into the center of the square and press gently to seal. Lift and fold down the upper third of the dough toward the center and press gently to seal. Lift and fold down the top half of the dough to form a loaf, and pinch the seam closed. Turn the loaf seam side down, gently slide hands underneath, and transfer to the prepared pan. You should have an oval loaf about 8 inches by 4 inches; use hands to shape as needed. Cover with oiled plastic wrap and let rise until loaf increases in size by about half, 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Meanwhile, place a rack in the lower third of oven and heat to 450 degrees. When the dough has risen, make 3 deep slashes across the top, using a sharp paring knife or razor blade. Place in oven, reduce heat to 375 degrees and bake until deep golden brown, 35 to 40 minutes, rotating pan once during baking.
Dissolve cornstarch in 1 cup cold water. Simmer in saucepan or microwave until clear and syrupy. Transfer hot, baked bread immediately to a wire rack and brush top and sides with cornstarch mixture until glazed and shiny. Cool completely before slicing.
Yield: 1 large loaf
Comments