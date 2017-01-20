Wine and chocolate are the perfect pairing, right? Not really

Chocolate? Good. Wine? Even better. But together? Not for me.
Before you head to the comment section or Twitter to tell me I’m a hack, hear me out.
While chocolate companies, large-scale wine brands and pop culture rom-coms try to sell you on the romantic idea of wine and chocolate pairings – whether for Valentine’s Day or general gift giving – beverage experts tend to agree: Still wine typically fails as a dance partner for chocolate.
“I’m not sure why everyone is always trying to pair chocolate with red wine, other than the fact that everyone loves red wine and chocolate,” says Los Angeles-based sommelier Whitney Adams. “It’s rare that I enjoy wine with my chocolate.”
If you must have wine, Adams says to step away from dry red wines – zins, cabs, pinots – and instead reach for other categories, namely dessert or fortified wines like port or Madeira.
“Madeira is like a slightly sweet, salty and nutty hug in a glass,” says Adams. “I’d reach for some Rare Wine Co. Madeira for a special treat.”
Chocolate, by nature, is bitter. Like wine, it also contains tannins, the astringent compound found in red wines that cause your gums and cheeks to dry out. Pairing a wine – also typically higher in acid – with bitter chocolate just throws your palate out of whack.
“There’s nothing wrong with eating chocolate and wine, but if you’re going for a specific pairing and a great experience, dry reds are just jarring and clashing,” says Michael Matonte, manager of Vin Chicago and an advanced sommelier. “You want a little sweetness. A little bit of Lambrusco can be quite nice with chocolate.” Lambrusco, a sparkling red wine style from Italy, tends to have a fine bubble and fruitier profile, lending a soft cleansing of the palate between bites of richer chocolate.
Personally, I take a different tack: Brown spirits like whiskey and rum. Sure, the buzz doesn’t hurt, but the alcohol also has more body, coating the tongue from the chocolate’s tannins. Additionally, a brown spirit’s spicy and caramel flavors lend themselves well to the darker, earthy flavors of chocolate.
If you’ve read this far and still disagree – fine. Far be it for me to prevent your enjoyment of two of God’s great culinary gifts. I just want you to know: There’s a better way.
