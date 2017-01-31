Herb-loving student’s hobby has grown into a backyard business

0:59 A Plus Garage Doors Puppy Bowl Pause

2:53 Police release video of fatal shooting of Michael Laney

0:56 Rea Road Hotel site controversy

2:07 Dale Earnhardt Jr. can't wait to go racing

0:47 CityLYNX Gold line extension and development coming to Elizabeth Avenue

4:15 Making a stand at U.S. airports

0:30 Congresswoman Alma Adams joins protesters in Charlotte

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

2:08 Steve Wilks hired as Panthers defensive coordinator