Give cauliflower the dressed-up baked potato treatment

A video and recipe for a Loaded Cauliflower Bake from www.delish.com recently piqued my interest.
Armed with plenty of cauliflower to use up, I gave it a try.
The recipe is supposed to be a like a loaded baked potato – minus the potato. Instead, the cauliflower, long a low-carb friendly option, stands in for the potato.
The recipe was easy but needed more than salt and pepper and a mess of cheese to help it along. I added a sprinkling of Morton’s Nature’s Seasons Seasoning blend – my go-to all-purpose seasoning – for a boost along with a pinch of cayenne.
Both are optional and you can add your own flavor boost. As for the directions, it calls for squeezing the cauliflower to drain. I didn’t find doing so necessary because it didn’t get that water-logged during the 2-minute blanch time.
I also added more sliced green onions because it needed it. If you’re watching carbs and trying to avoid potatoes, the dish is a good side dish. It also makes six generous side-dish servings – more than the four listed in the recipe.
Loaded Cauliflower Bake
Adapted from www.delish.com.
2 small heads cauliflower, cut into florets
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
3 cloves garlic, peeled, minced
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 cups reduced-fat milk
1 1/2 cup shredded cheddar or favorite cheddar cheese blend
2 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, softened
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Pinch of cayenne and Morton’s Nature’s Season Seasoning blend to taste (optional)
6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
1/4 to 1/2 cup sliced green onions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large pot of boiling water, blanch the cauliflower florets 2 minutes. Drain well and transfer to a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish.
In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add flour and stir until golden, 2 minutes. Whisk in milk and bring to a low simmer. Add cream cheese and whisk until combined. Stir in 1 cup cheddar until melted; season with salt and pepper.
Taste and add seasoning blend and cayenne pepper if you like. Pour cheese sauce over cauliflower and stir until combined. Stir in all but 1 tablespoon each cooked bacon and green onions until combined, then top with remaining cheddar, bacon and green onions.
Bake until cauliflower is tender and cheese is bubbly and thickened, 30-40 minutes. Remove from oven and cool slightly before serving.
Yield: 6 servings.
