Butternut squash gets the Alfredo treatment

This time of year, it feels like it’s our duty to squeeze winter squash into every corner of our diet, on pizza, in salad or even in dessert. Here's the best way to get your fill of squash with your pasta: Turn it into a decadent sauce, rich with cream and kissed with nutmeg.
Rich and creamy fettuccine Alfredo is a fan favorite, for good reason, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't play with the classic a bit. Here, roasted butternut squash is pureed with cream and Parmesan cheese to create a velvety Alfredo sauce that coats every inch of the al dente pasta.
The squash, along with the garlic that's roasted alongside it, lends a nutty, earthy quality to the sauce that gives it the depth that’s often lacking in the original. It's finished with a sprinkle of chopped parsley before serving, which adds just a touch of freshness to the bowl of comfort. This is a pasta you’ll find yourself craving all season long.
Sheela Prakash is an assistant food editor for TheKitchn.com. Email: editorial@thekitchn.com.
Butternut Squash Fettuccine Alfredo
3 cups (1-inch) cubed butternut squash (about 1 1/4 pounds)
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
3/4 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
Pinch ground nutmeg
1 pound uncooked fettuccine
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 425 degrees.
Toss the cubed squash with the garlic and olive oil in a large bowl, and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the mixture to a rimmed baking sheet and spread into an even layer. Roast until tender and caramelized, about 30 minutes.
Remove the squash from the oven and cool for 10 minutes. Transfer to a blender or food processor. Add the cream, broth, cheese and nutmeg, and blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper as needed; set aside.
Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the fettuccine and cook until al dente, about 10 minutes or according to package instructions. Reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta water, then drain the pasta. Return the pasta to the pot.
Add the Alfredo sauce and toss with the pasta. If needed, add some of the reserved pasta water, tablespoon by tablespoon, to loosen the pasta and evenly coat it with the sauce. Sprinkle with the parsley and more Parmesan and serve immediately.
Yield: 6 servings.
