Enchilada Ring is a simple way to serve a crowd

This Enchilada Ring is not only big on flavor, but low in fat and calories, too.
The outside base is made with reduced-fat crescent rolls that are folded over of filling of chile-spiced chicken, olives and canned greened chiles. Don’t worry about the lengthy ingredient list, most are staples you probably have on hand. And for the cooked shredded chicken? Use rotisserie chicken.
Enchilada Ring
Adapted from the Pampered Chef. We used ground ancho chile powder, which has a mild, somewhat smoky flavor.
3 1/2 to 4 cups cooked, shredded chicken
1 (4-ounce) can sliced black olives
1 1/2 cups reduced-fat shredded Monterey Jack/cheddar blend, divided
1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chiles, undrained
3/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
1 to 2 tablespoons chile powder, hot or mild, or to taste
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon each salt and black pepper
Juice of 1 lime
1 cup favorite salsa, divided
2/3 cup finely crushed tortilla chips, divided
2 (8-ounce) packages reduced-fat crescent rolls
1 teaspoon canola oil
Sour cream for serving (optional)
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
In a medium bowl, mix the chicken, olives, 1 1/4 cups cheese, green chiles, mayonnaise, chile powder, garlic powder, cumin, salt, black pepper, lime juice and 1/4 cup salsa. Set aside 2 tablespoons crushed tortilla chips and mix the rest into the chicken mixture.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or have a baking stone ready.
Sprinkle reserved crushed chips over a large cutting board. Unroll the crescent rolls, do not separate, and place dough onto chips, pressing down so the chips stick to the dough.
Separate the dough into triangles. Arrange the triangles, chip side down, in a circle on the baking sheet or stone. Wide ends should overlap in the center and points should be toward the outside. There should be about a 5-inch diameter opening in the center.
Scoop the chicken mixture onto the wide ends, leaving about a 1/4-inch space from the opening. Bring points of the triangles up over filling and tuck securely under wide ends. Do not cover filling completely; a little should show between each triangle.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Brush with the canola oil and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup cheese during the last 5 minutes of baking. Remove from oven and let stand a few minutes before slicing.
Serve with the remaining salsa and sour cream.
Per serving: 221 calories (42 percent from fat), 4 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 18 g carbohydrates, 15 g protein, 548 mg sodium, 36 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber.
Yield: 16 servings.
