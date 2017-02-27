Trader Joe’s recalls 3 apple sauces for possible glass

Trader Joe’s issued a call Sunday for three kinds of applesauce that might by contaminated by glass.
Two of the products, Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce and Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce, were sold at all Trader Joe’s stores nationwide. The third, Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce, wasn’t sold in the Carolinas. That type was only sold in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington State.
All the products were sold in jars. The First Crush Gravenstein has the barcode 00015905 and covers all dates on the lid through “Best Before Aug. 08 2018.” The organic unsweetened has the barcode 00194877 and all dates through “Best Before Oct. 06, 2018.”
While all the affected jars have been removed from store shelves, if you bought the product, return it to Trader Joe’s for a refund or call 626-599-3817.
