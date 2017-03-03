Yes, you can brunch on Saturday. Here’s a new one to add

There’s a lot of brunch news happening, what with legislation pending to allow alcohol sales before noon on Sundays so you can have that Bloody or mimosa to your Benedict.
But that’s not what’s up at Mimosa Grill in uptown Charlotte: They’re adding a Saturday brunch uptown starting this weekend.
“We do embrace the new bill that has been proposed,” says Tom Sasser, owner of the Harper’s restaurant group that includes Mimosa Grill. “This new menu was because we had so many uptown Saturday lunch guests asking for more brunch items.”
Asked and offered: Mimosa will add a new Southern-inspired brunch menu on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. (So you don’t even have to get up early for it.) You can also get the regular lunch menu as well.
The menu brunch/lunch menu by executive chef Thomas Marlow will include Chicken & Waffles with honey-dipped chicken, Carolina Grit Bowl with seared pork belly, a Southern Benedict (biscuit with house-smoked ham, eggs and hollandaise) and Walnut-Crusted French Toast. Mimosas and Bloody Mary flights are available, because you already can get alcohol on Saturdays. Prices range from $11 for the grit bowl to $17 for pecan-crusted N.C. mountain trout. (Bloody flight is $8.)
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
Comments