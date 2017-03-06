Food & Drink

March 6, 2017 2:32 PM

After Charleston arrest for public intoxication, Charlotte’s Jamie Lynch got back to business

By Kathleen Purvis

The Charleston Wine & Food Festival drew hundreds of food fans and culinary celebrities to the city over the weekend. But for Jamie Lynch, co-owner and executive chef of Charlotte-based 5Church, it got out of hand. Lynch was arrested on a Charleston street for public intoxication Wednesday night after being ejected from the bar A.C.

The arrest didn’t stop the events through the weekend, though. Lynch was released on bail Thursday about 1:30 p.m. That night, he and fellow “Top Chef: Charleston” competitor Katsuji Tanabe cooked a dinner at the Charleston location of 5Church to raised money for the Medical University of South Carolina’s new children’s hospital.

On Wednesday afternoon, Tanabe and Lynch were tweeting out a picture of themselves, reunited in Charleston before the Thursday night dinner.

By 11 a.m. Friday, Charleston Post & Courier reporter Hanna Raskin was tweeting about Lynch’s arrest.

On Friday afternoon, 5Church co-owner Alejandro Torio was including Lynch in a picture from a “Top Chef” Live Quickfire event. (Competitor Sam Talbot won the event, getting $10,000).

By Saturday, Lynch was tweeting his picture with the renowned Daniel Boulud, his former boss at Bar Boulud in New York.

And on Sunday, the 5Church team wrapped up the weekend with a final tweet from Torio:

Asked for comment on Monday, Torio shared a quote from Lynch (“I made a mistake and am sorry for it.”) Torio also emphasized 5Church’s support:

“He’s our best friend and partner. We love him. #thereisonlywe.”

Lynch has a March 16 court appearance on the charge, two days before he and Tanabe are scheduled to do a taco cookoff in Charlotte to raise money for the Levine Children’s Hospital.

