After Charleston arrest for public intoxication, Charlotte’s Jamie Lynch got back to business

The Charleston Wine & Food Festival drew hundreds of food fans and culinary celebrities to the city over the weekend. But for Jamie Lynch, co-owner and executive chef of Charlotte-based 5Church, it got out of hand. Lynch was arrested on a Charleston street for public intoxication Wednesday night after being ejected from the bar A.C.
The arrest didn’t stop the events through the weekend, though. Lynch was released on bail Thursday about 1:30 p.m. That night, he and fellow “Top Chef: Charleston” competitor Katsuji Tanabe cooked a dinner at the Charleston location of 5Church to raised money for the Medical University of South Carolina’s new children’s hospital.
On Wednesday afternoon, Tanabe and Lynch were tweeting out a picture of themselves, reunited in Charleston before the Thursday night dinner.
By 11 a.m. Friday, Charleston Post & Courier reporter Hanna Raskin was tweeting about Lynch’s arrest.
First #CHSWFF chef casualty: @chefjamielynch of @5ChurchCHS spent night in jail after public intoxication arrest. https://t.co/XnGcRpSIkB— Hanna Raskin (@hannaraskin) March 3, 2017
On Friday afternoon, 5Church co-owner Alejandro Torio was including Lynch in a picture from a “Top Chef” Live Quickfire event. (Competitor Sam Talbot won the event, getting $10,000).
@ChsWineandFood Culinary Village with #TopChef Alums QuickFire Challenge event with @chefjamielynch #CHSWFF #chseats #holycityeats pic.twitter.com/Bfxpia13h7— Alejandro Torio (@alejandrotorio) March 3, 2017
#Cheers to the weekend ... the @5ChurchCLT way #eatlocal #eatclt Kudos to @chefjamielynch this weekend @ @ChsWineandFood @5ChurchCHS pic.twitter.com/w5nlvS7Iht— Alicia LaLone (@AliciaLalone) March 4, 2017
By Saturday, Lynch was tweeting his picture with the renowned Daniel Boulud, his former boss at Bar Boulud in New York.
Not to worry, I made it just in time to catch up with the master Daniel Boulud! Great to see my mentor again! #noimmunity #seriously pic.twitter.com/Jix7XiOS3N— Jamie Lynch (@chefjamielynch) March 4, 2017
And on Sunday, the 5Church team wrapped up the weekend with a final tweet from Torio:
Our 3rd @ChsWineandFood on the books! Good times w/@chefjamielynch @patwhalennc @5ChurchCHS #ThereIsOnlyWe #chswff #Charleston #chseats pic.twitter.com/BDOfgicn8L— Alejandro Torio (@alejandrotorio) March 5, 2017
Asked for comment on Monday, Torio shared a quote from Lynch (“I made a mistake and am sorry for it.”) Torio also emphasized 5Church’s support:
“He’s our best friend and partner. We love him. #thereisonlywe.”
Lynch has a March 16 court appearance on the charge, two days before he and Tanabe are scheduled to do a taco cookoff in Charlotte to raise money for the Levine Children’s Hospital.
