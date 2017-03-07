Rethink your plan and make a better black bean soup

Start asking food people how to make the best black bean soup, and all roads will quickly lead to Steve Sando.
Very few can claim the title “celebrity bean grower,” but Sando of Rancho Gordo in California is just that. He began by raising beans in his home garden and was immediately impressed (and overwhelmed) by their high yield. To manage the overflow, he started selling them at the farmers’ market in nearby Yountville. (Sharp-eyed food lovers will see where this is headed.) Yountville is home to the famed restaurant the French Laundry; Sando’s Rancho Gordo beans found their way into the hands of its chef, Thomas Keller. The rest is history.
I’d never thought about why black bean soup is so much more savory than white or red, but Sando knew immediately. “Only black beans make that inky broth,” he said. “Then they have that creamy center and fudgy, earthy flavor. They are really special.”
Clearly, a person who appreciates beans so richly was right for the job of helping redeem black bean soup. The American classic can be a perfect dish: big-tasting, filling, nutritious, easy to prepare and very possibly vegetarian. But it has an unfortunate tendency to turn sludgy or bland, or both. I set out to find a recipe that would resolve those issues.
The first matter is the type of bean. Sando has 10 farmers in the Pacific Northwest growing dozens of varietals, but he says plain black turtle beans are the best for soup. They are a staple in much of southern Mexico and associated with classic Brazilian feijoada and Cuban frijoles negros.
In the past, cooks treated black beans the same way they did other vegetables for soup: boiled them into submission, then ground them until smooth, in hopes of removing as much texture as possible.
With their rich broth, turtle beans don’t need bacon, chorizo, lard or any meaty ingredient to make a satisfying soup. But they do take on the flavor of the liquid and aromatics they are cooked in: Water is fine, stock is better.
The transformative power of a can of chipotle chiles should not be underestimated. Chipotles in adobo are a world away from bland, canned jalapeños. They are a smoky, fiery Mexican elixir that, like Thai curry paste or tahini, brings a blast of flavor and regional character.
The other shortcut to flavor is a sofrito, aromatics and vegetables softened in hot oil that flavor the cooking liquid and thus the beans.
If you choose not to purée it, this recipe can be served as beans instead of soup, on top of white rice or as a side dish with quesadillas and avocado salad. For soup, puréeing some of the beans gives it a luxurious texture, like a cream soup. A pudding problem will arise if you purée too many of the beans: Their starches will flow into the liquid and turn it to mud. Go slowly, and don’t let the immersion blender get away from you to go careening around the pot.
Sando is surprisingly agnostic on the best way to cook beans: Soak or don’t, use the slow cooker or the stove, he said. He insists on just two rules: no salt until the beans are at least halfway cooked, and begin the cooking with a hard boil, at least 10 to 15 minutes.
“I believe you have to show the beans who’s boss,” he said. “Then they will obey you, and your recipe.”
Best Black Bean Soup
1 (7-ounce) can chipotle chiles in adobo (see note)
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 carrots, peeled and chopped
2 onions, peeled and chopped
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup red wine
2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and chopped
1 pound dried black beans
2 quarts mild vegetable or chicken stock
1 tablespoon oregano, preferably Mexican
2 bay leaves
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
Red wine vinegar, to taste
Garnishes: Sour cream or Mexican crema, cilantro, lime wedges
Empty the can of chiles into a blender or food processor. Purée until smooth, scrape into a container and set aside. Put on a kettle of water to boil and keep hot.
In a large, heavy pot, heat olive oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add carrots, onions and garlic and cook, stirring, until softened but not browned, 5 to 8 minutes.
Pour in wine and let simmer until pan is almost dry and vegetables are coated. Add jalapeños and cook, stirring, just until softened, 2 minutes. Push the vegetables out to the edges of the pot and put 2 teaspoons of chipotle purée in the center. Fry for a minute and then stir together with the vegetables.
Add beans, stock, oregano and bay leaves. Stir, bring to a boil and boil 10 to 15 minutes. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally and adding hot water as needed to keep the soup liquid and runny, not sludgy. Continue cooking until beans are just softened and fragrant, 1 to 2 hours. Add salt and pepper and keep cooking until beans are soft.
Adjust the texture of the soup: The goal is to combine whole beans, soft chunks and a velvety broth. Some beans release enough starch while cooking to produce a thick broth without puréeing. If soup seems thin, use an immersion blender or blender to purée a small amount of the beans until smooth, then stir back in. Continue until desired texture is reached, keeping in mind that the soup will continue to thicken as it sits.
Heat the soup through, taste and adjust the seasonings with salt, pepper, drops of red wine vinegar and dabs of chipotle purée.
Serve garnished with sour cream, cilantro and lime wedges.
Note: If chipotle chiles are unavailable, use 1 tablespoon each ground cumin and ground coriander. Add to vegetables at the same point in the recipe.
Yield: 10 servings
