What can 3 restaurant pros teach you about the secrets of great service?

Sit down, chefs. Simmer down, restaurant critics. And, yes, put a sock in it, Yelpers.
It’s time for the servers to speak.
It’s true that we go to a restaurant for the food. But how we experience that food is up to the person who serves it – the waiter or waitress who takes your order, gets it to your table and ushers you through your meal. If they do it right, they can make a a good meal great and a great meal stellar. If they do it wrong, the best cooking just won’t matter.
We looked around Charlotte for a few pros, servers who devote their lives to the job, from small diners to four-star palaces. We asked them for three things: Their keys to giving good service, their tips for young servers who are just starting out, and their best idea for how you can get the best service. (We edited the comments for clarity and brevity.)
Michael Miles, Ruth’s Chris in SouthPark
Originally from Chicago (regulars call him “Chicago Mike”), he started as a dishwasher when he was 14 and started waiting tables at 16. He went to culinary school and was going to be a chef until his father pointed something out: “You know, your mom and I go out to dinner all the time. And I leave that waiter a $20 or $25 tip.” Miles got it: “I could make a lot more money at the front of the house.”
He started in Charlotte in 1988 at Barley & Rye (“known to some as Barley & Thigh”), worked for Pierre Bader at Cafe Sole, Sonoma on Providence and Sonoma uptown and for J.D. Duncan at Ratcliffe on the Green. He’s been at Ruth’s Chris since 2005, where he’s now waiter captain.
3 keys to good service:
1. “I try to treat every table as if it was my wife and I having dinner. Become attuned to every table.”
2. “Always give a warm welcome and a fond farewell.”
3. “My fingers are manicured, my teeth are brushed. White starched shirt, clean apron. If you’re spending $75 or $80 per person for dinner, the look of the server has to go with it.”
2 tips for young servers:
1. “When you have four or five tables, when you’re in the weeds (behind), you can’t let anyone know. You have to be calm, cool and collected.”
2. Have good shoes and stay in shape. “Restaurant Week? I worked 11 shifts in a row from 2:30 to 11. I’m waiting on 55 covers (customers) by myself.”
To get the best service:
“Let the server know (what kind of experience you want). ‘Tonight’s date night, we’re in no hurry.’ Or, ‘we’ve got a show to catch.’ Or, ‘it’s a birthday dinner.’ Let the server know your intention.”
Michele Clapsaddle, Dogwood Southern Table + Bar
She came from York, Pa., in 1989 to go to UNC Charlotte and started waiting tables at Palatable Pleasures to pay her bills. When it closed, she went to 300 East for years and then Fran’s Filling Station. She loves the flexibility – you can always trade shifts with someone if you want to travel. The downside: “No paid vacation, no 401K. You’re a little bit dependent on the kindness of strangers.”
3 keys to good service:
1. Anticipate the guest’s need before they feel the need: Silverware as soon as they sit down, cocktail refills before the glass is empty. “It’s vibes and detective work, being able to read faces.”
2. If someone comes in grumpy, do something nice. Bring a sample or a free dessert. “If they come in like that, it’s not about us. You can only make that situation better by being kind.”
3. Read the reviews, even Yelp comments. “We take Open Table reviews slightly more seriously. You know they made a reservation, they were contacted by Open Table for a review afterward. But we read Yelp too.” Thoughtful comments get more attention.
2 tips for young servers:
1. Open a Roth IRA as soon as you start. “(You have to handle) your finances like an adult when you’re doing a job most people don’t consider an adult job.”
2. Take advantage of the chances to learn about food and wine. “From Fran (Scibelli, owner of Fran’s Filling Station), I learned a ton about food. I’ve gotten to take wine classes the restaurant paid for. Take advantage of the extracurricular opportuinities. If you’re happy at your life, you’re happy at your job.”
To get the best service:
“Let go of your control of the situation and be open to the server. I really do love it when guests are like, ‘Surprise me.’ That makes the interaction so much more fun on the server’s end. And it makes the server more engaged. It’s human nature to want to make people happy.”
Shannan “Howdy” Garrett Lydon, Rai Lay Thai
She started at Carolina Country Barbecue in high school and followed that with Spaghetti Warehouse, Lupie’s and Hotel Charlotte. “I’ve been around the street.” She worked her way through Appalachian State University for communications and business and planned to go into broadcasting. But she discovered “a cubicle’s not for me. I just fell in love with waiting tables.”
3 keys to good service:
1. Timing is everything. “I have a clock in my head. I know exactly when my food should be up. It’s click, click, click.”
2. “I have fun and I use my personality. I go up to the table and I’m kind of dancing. Every table I approach should know I’m happy to be there.”
3. Know the menu, particularly for special dietary requests. “I know to a T what I can and cannot offer them. It’s knowing your menu.”
2 tips for young servers:
1. “Pay as much attention to your tables as you do to your cell phone. Half the time, I don’t even take my cell phone to work.”
2. Teamwork helps everyone. “Your mommy is not going to come in here and bus your table for you. If everybody participates, everybody makes more.”
To get the best service:
“Take the advice of your server. If your server seems like they care, they’ll lead you the right way. I want to sell you what I think is best for you.”
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
Your turn:
Do you have a favorite waiter or waitress in Charlotte? We’d like to hear about them. Send the details to Kathleen Purvis at mailto:kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com and we’ll share them.
