A Davidson favorite is expanding to Asheville

Davidson’s home-grown coffee favorite, Summit Coffee Co., is moving into Asheville with a new location in the city’s River Arts District.
Brian Helfrich, who has owned Summit since 2011, has been building his wholesale brand, including coffee beans roasted in Cornelius. But he wasn’t expecting to open his third location, he says.
“We’ve been approached several times in the past year,” he says. But when the location in The Foundation, a historic building across from the reopened 12 Bones Smokehouse and next to The Wedge Brewing Co. came open, he stopped by to take a look.
“I was blown away,” he says.
Helfrich will get the space in April and hopes to be open by July. In the meantime, he’ll do popups around Asheville and weekend morning coffee bars at The Wedge to get people familiar with Summit.
The new space will have a beer and wine menu focusing on a few higher-end beers, as well as baked goods, small plates and appetizers and desserts. He’s planning to hire a pastry chef.
Moving out into another city in North Carolina is also part of his plan to make Summit Coffee better known, he says.
“Putting an anchor in Asheville is going to help us spread our wings,” he says.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
Comments