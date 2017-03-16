Food & Drink

March 16, 2017

Where there’s smoke . . . there’s a Boy Scout barbecue

By Kathleen Purvis

When you live in the Carolinas, you learn to keep your eyes peeled for the sight of white smoke and pig cookers.

Driving toward uptown Charlotte on Providence Road on a chilly Thursday morning, commuters got to pass by a long row of cookers lining the parking lot at Providence United Methodist Church: The annual barbecue fundraiser for Boy Scout Troop 11.

I couldn’t resist whipping out my smartphone and pulling in for a quick look. The fathers of the Scouts had been out since 4:30 a.m. and will be cooking all day. The barbecue goes on sale Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. or sell-out.

And yes, if you’re driving home on Friday night, the church is on the right: So you can make an easy stop to grab some barbecue for dinner.

