Cauliflower and broccoli don’t have to be boring

Vegetables go in and out of style. These days, the darlings of the vegetable set tend to be cruciferous. Cauliflower is adored, and broccoli, a close relative, is nearly as well loved. Kale is still in vogue, as is broccolini, a hybrid cross of gai-lan and broccoli. All have a certain humble, cabbagey, shabby-chic aspect.
There is no need to settle for plain steamed cauliflower or broccoli, however. There isn’t a cruciferous vegetable that couldn’t be made more compelling with garlic, red pepper and lemon, more delectable with a bit of oil, butter or cheese.
Many vegetables are good candidates for roasting in a hot oven, lightly coated with oil, or over high heat in a skillet. Cauliflower certainly is. Roasting concentrates its flavor and sweetness, producing lovely crisp browned edges. Some cut it into medium-size florets, but my favorite way is to slice cauliflower into rough, random-shaped slices a 1/4- to a 1/2-inch thick. The slices have flat surfaces for better browning, and there are always some nice crumbly bits that brown, adding texture.
The way you cut the broccoli can make a difference, too. Instead of chopping off large puffy florets, which often end up overcooked, try making longer, thinner spears. I like to butter-steam them, which essentially means simmering in a shallow butter-and-water bath, covered, over high heat. The broccoli absorbs all, or nearly all, the savory cooking liquid, and takes no more than five minutes or so to cook.
Pan-Roasted Cauliflower
2 medium cauliflower heads (about 2 pounds)
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and black pepper
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper, or to taste
1 teaspoon grated or finely minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon freshly chopped rosemary
1/2 cup roughly chopped parsley
1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1/4 cup roasted salted almonds (homemade or store bought), roughly chopped
1 red Fresno chile, thinly sliced, for garnish (optional)
Lemon wedges, for serving
Cut each cauliflower in quarters and remove the core. Cut quarters into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Chop down wider slices so all are approximately the same jagged size.
Heat olive oil in a heavy wide skillet over medium-high heat. When oil is hot, add cauliflower and toss to coat using a metal spatula or flat wooden spoon. Season generously with salt and pepper.
Keeping heat brisk, repeatedly turn the cauliflower, letting the slices brown as they cook. Adjust heat to keep them sizzling nicely but not scorching. Continue to stir and flip the cauliflower until it is tender when pierced with a fork, 10 to 12 minutes.
Add crushed red pepper, garlic, rosemary, parsley and lemon zest. Stir well to coat and cook 1 minute more. Check seasoning, then transfer to a serving platter. Sprinkle with almonds and Fresno chile, if using, and serve with lemon wedges.
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Butter-Steamed Broccoli
1 1/2 cups coarse fresh breadcrumbs
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
Salt
1 large head or 2 medium heads broccoli (1/2 to 2 pounds)
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 ounces Parmesan cheese, for shaving
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spread breadcrumbs on a rimmed baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Bake until golden, about 10 minutes, turning pan and stirring crumbs occasionally to ensure even browning. Remove from oven and transfer crumbs to a bowl. Stir in black pepper and salt to taste. Set aside.
Cut off thick stems of broccoli and save for another purpose, such as soup. Cut broccoli tops into 3-inch-long spears of approximately equal size.
Put a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt butter, add broccoli spears and season with salt. Add 1 cup water, turn heat to high and cover skillet with a tight lid. Cook rapidly until firm-tender but still bright green, about 5 minutes. The broccoli should absorb all the butter and water. (If there is any buttery liquid left, spoon over broccoli just before serving.)
Transfer broccoli to a serving platter or a large wide shallow bowl. Sprinkle generously with peppery crumbs. Using a vegetable peeler, shave Parmesan into rough shards and scatter over the top.
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Comments