These lemon bars will still satisfy chocoholics

Up the game on lemon bars by using a chocolate crust instead of the usual all-purpose flour one.
The holy trinity for a lemon bar crust is flour, butter and sugar, usually powdered sugar, giving it a shortbread taste and feel. There’s nothing wrong with that, but how about amping the flavor and giving the crust some chocolate love?
Crushed chocolate cookies are make an even easier crust. These creamy, zesty bars are a refreshing addition to any spread, and they come together in no time.
If you are a lemon-head and a chocoholic, we have found the perfect dessert for you.
Chocolate-Crusted Lemon Bars
For chocolate crust:
2 cups crushed chocolate cookies, such as chocolate wafers
8 tablespoons (1 stick) salted butter, melted
For lemon filling:
1/4 cup (2 ounces) cream cheese, softened
3 egg yolks
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1/2 cup lemon juice
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
1/4 cup powdered sugar for dusting
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Lay two sheets of parchment paper in an 8-by-8-inch baking pan; set aside.
Combine crushed cookies and melted butter. Press crust mixture into the bottom of prepared pan. Bake about 15 minutes.
While the crust is baking, make filling by whisking together cream cheese, egg yolks, condensed milk, lemon juice and lemon zest. Let mixture mixture rest for a few minutes to allow some of the air bubbles rise to the surface.
Pour filling into warm crust. Return to the oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until filling has set.
Remove from oven and let cool completely. Dust with powdered sugar.
Yield: 16 bars.
Comments