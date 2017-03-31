Take a deep breath and watch candy melt

Friday is off to a shaky start: I-85 is cut off in Atlanta by a major fire that collapsed a bridge. (Yes, that’s only the major conduit for the entire southeast.)
A thunder storm shut down air traffic at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on a busy Friday travel morning.
There are still tense moments ahead for the Final Four.
What can you do about all this? How about this: Watch a very cool video, set to classic music, that shows random kinds of candy melting on a hot griddle.
Put on your headphones at your desk, click on it, take a deep breath and watch what happens when Gummis slide into sugar. And then watch as melted pools reform back into chocolates. Again and again.
The thunderstorm is already passing. It will get better.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
Comments