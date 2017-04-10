Charlotte food shop closes Ballantyne location

The Secret Chocolatier, the family-run chocolate business that started with farmers’ market stalls and grew to two locations, is pulling back a little.
The company announced Monday that it will close its Ballantyne shop to focus on the original shop on Providence Road near Sharon Amity.
Robin Cordia, co-owner and daughter of shop founder Bill Dietz, said they wanted to cut back so they could focus on the wholesale and trade show side of their business.
“While we are going to miss having a retail location in Ballantyne, we are excited to have our family back under one roof,” Cordia said. In addition to her father, the business is run by Cordia’s husband, Andy, and her mother, Karen.
The Ballantyne location, 11318 N. Community House Road, was the second location, opening in 2013. It included a prep kitchen, retail display, indoor and outdoor seating and a coffee lounge. It will close April 28.
That leaves the original shop, at 2935 Providence Road, which has a prep kitchen and retail shop. It’s a few doors down from Block & Grinder, which just announced it will close Thursday.
In addition to the shops, Secret Chocolatier runs regular classes on candy making and chocolate work, and sells its products in stores all over the area, including Harris Teeter and Whole Foods.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
