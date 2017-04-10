Charlotte food shop closes Ballantyne location

1:32 Historic steam locomotive passes through Charlotte Pause

0:56 Hilton lawsuit

0:58 Dowd YMCA breaks ground for big makeover

1:10 Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

1:47 Charlotte Ice Dancers have their eyes set on the 2022 Winter Olympics

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake