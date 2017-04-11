Block & Grinder closes earlier than planned

If you were planning on one last grassfed-beef burger at Block & Grinder before it closes, you’re too late.
In a Facebook post Monday night, executive chef Ben Philpott announced the restaurant has officially closed, rather than waiting until Thursday as originally announced.
In a farewell post, Philpott wrote: “Well folks...That's all she wrote for Block and Grinder. We figured out today that we will not be able to stay open through Thursday. As of today we are officially closed.”
The restaurant, which had locations in the Cotswold area and in the Langtree development near Mooresville, announced last week that it would close, citing the high cost of locally sourced ingredients as well as rents.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
Comments