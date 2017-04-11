Turn to empanadas to feed a crowd

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained Pause

2:27 Shelley Little is a director of note

2:39 Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong

0:26 Woman stabbed to death in North Charlotte

0:58 Dowd YMCA breaks ground for big makeover

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:56 Hilton housekeepers lawsuit alleges sexual assaults

1:10 Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference