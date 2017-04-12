Michael Twitty and Fullsteam’s Sean Lilly Wilson are on the list for The Asbury’s dinner series

Some of the most notable chefs in the Carolinas will head to Charlotte over the next few months for The Asbury’s annual collaborative dinner series featuring food and talk with Asbury chef Matthew Krenz.
The series kicks off April 27 with Shane Ingram of Pittsboro, Krenz’s mentor and still revered in Durham for the now-closed Four Square. The five-course dinner is $65 and will focus on spring ingredients.
The remaining lineup (the dinners all start at 6:30 p.m., but the prices and menus haven’t been set):
May 23: “Biscuits + Beer” with chef Greg Collier of @Dawn in Charlotte and The Yolk in Rock Hill will also include Sarah Taylor Brigham and Justin Brigham of Sycamore Brewing.
June 21: Several chefs who are featured with Krenz in a spread in the June edition of Local Palate magazine will get together for a dinner to re-create the event, with editor Peggy Loftus.
July 17: The popular “Gin + Watermelon” pairing returns, this time with chef Sam Stachon of Highland Avenue Restaurant in Hickory. Last year’s version featured Bill Smith of Crooks Corner in Chapel Hill.
Aug. 2: Dan Doyle, executive chef of Poogan’s Porch and Poogan’s Smokehouse in Charleston, will come for “Smoke + Spirits + BBQ.”
Aug. 31: “Beef + Bourbon” will feature executive chef John May of Piedmont in Durham. May used to cook with Vivian Howard of The Chef & The Farmer and was featured on several episodes of “A Chef’s Life,” the PBS show about Howard’s cooking life.
Sept. 18: Sean Lily Wilson, the owner of Fullsteam Brewery and Kyle McKnight, now the director of Fullsteam’s food operations, will come for “Southern Beer + Southern Food.” McKnight was the executive chef of Highland Avenue in Hickory when he cooked for the series last year.
Nov. 18: Michael Twitty, the culinary and cultural historian known for his work on the foodways of enslaved people and the author of “The Cooking Gene,” coming out in August from HarperCollins, will lead a pre-holiday dinner titled “Thankful.” Twitty came to Charlotte last year for a talk and tasting dinner put on by the Harvey Gantt Center.
Details, prices and tickets: 704-342-1193 or follow The Asbury on facebook.com.
