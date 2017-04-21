Food & Drink

April 21, 2017 3:14 PM

Wild rice soup is good for you (and it’s a home for leftover ham)

By Jill Wendholt Silva

The Kansas City Star

Wild rice isn’t technically rice.

A seed grass, wild rice grows in cold water rivers and lakes throughout the Great Lakes region, where it became a staple in the Chippewa and Sioux tribes.

The glossy, brownish-black grains contain twice the protein and fiber of brown rice, which dietitians say helps us feel full longer.

Creamy Wild Rice and Ham Soup uses nutty-flavored wild rice to up the nutritional value of a creamy soup made with low-fat dairy.

Cooking tip: Wild rice takes about 1 hour to steam, so plan ahead.

Creamy Wild Rice and Ham Soup

4 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup minced onion

1/4 cup finely chopped celery

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

3 cups reduced-sodium, low-fat chicken broth

1 1/2 cups cooked wild rice

1/3 cup chopped lean ham, visible fat removed

1/2 cup finely chopped carrot

3/4 cup fat-free half-and-half

1/2 cup shredded low-fat cheddar cheese

3 tablespoons dry sherry

Salt and pepper to taste

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and celery and cook, stirring frequently, until onion is softened. Stir in flour; blend well.

Gradually stir in chicken broth. Bring to a boil; stirring constantly. Add wild rice, ham and carrot. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Simmer 15 minutes.

Stir in remaining ingredients and cook over medium low heat 5 to 10 minutes or until heated through.

Per serving, using fat-free half and half: 233 calories (42 percent from fat), 11 g total fat (6 g saturated), 26 mg cholesterol, 23 g carbohydrates, 12 g protein, 302 mg sodium, 2 g dietary fiber.

Yield: 6 (1-cup) servings.

