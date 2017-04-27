Blackhawk Hardware will add something new at Park Road Shopping Center

Shoppers at Blackhawk Hardware, the store at Park Road Shopping Center, will soon have something to wash down their popular free popcorn: A good cup of coffee.
Dunx, the coffee stand at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, will open a new coffee bar inside Blackhawk, possibly as early as next week.
Jim Wilkerson, who co-owns Blackhawk with his wife and son, says St. Clair won’t be able to sell food, but he will have specialty coffee drinks. He’ll also do custom grinds of freshly roasted coffee. The new bar is going in on the side of the store near the kitchenware department, right behind the card displays.
“We just thought it would be a nice addition,” said Wilkerson. “You can look at the cards and sip a cup of coffee.”
The coffee bar is just one of the changes coming to the venerable hardware store, a favorite for everything from snow-day sleds to Weber grills. As part of the big changes coming to the Backlot area behind the shopping center, including a new Amelie’s and new restaurants Dot Dot Dot, Flourshop and more, Blackhawk is trying to add an expanded retail area in an unused basement downstairs and a new entrance in the back that will integrate the garden center, which is now a few doors from the store.
And don’t worry: Even with all the changes, the free popcorn maker won’t go anywhere.
“Absolutely not,” Wilkerson says.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
