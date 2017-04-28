@Dawn fans, you’d better hurry – this is the last weekend

Greg Collier, the owner of The Yolk in Rock Hill, says he’s closing @Dawn, his breakfast restaurant on Ayrsley Town Boulevard.
While weekends were “crazy busy,” he says, the weekday business wasn’t keeping up. So he’s closing to focus on The Yolk – “making sure we take care of the baby,” he says – while he looks for another location in Charlotte with more consistent traffic.
“We need to be in a neighborhood,” he says. Top areas on his list: NoDa, Plaza-Midwood or West Charlotte, possibly on the Trade Street corridor closer to Johnson C. Smith University or Wesley Heights, places where people might be looking to actually sit and have breakfast on a weekday.
“It fits us and fits our brand,” he says. “Charlotte needs a chef-owned breakfast place,” especially one that uses local sourced ingredients.
Meanwhile, The Yolk will stay the same, he says. “Definitely not closing The Yolk,” he said Friday. “We have a following there that’s loyal.
“We’re going to take some time, take a little time. We’ve been running two restaurants.”
Collier found out how loyal his customers were in 2014, when The Yolk was heavily damaged by a fire: Customers started a Go Fund Me campaign online to help Collier rebuild and reopen.
