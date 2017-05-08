What was Gordon Ramsay doing in Charlotte last week?

If you were watching the restaurant social media feeds last week (and we do, of course), you might have noticed well-known British chef Gordon Ramsay making the scene.
First, he was waiting for a table at 5Church. Then he was in the kitchen at Stoke at the Marriott City Center, signing someone’s knife.
What’s up? It turns out Ramsay was in town do pre-taped segments for a new live competition show on Fox. “The F Word” features Ramsay teaching families how to cook more healthfully. On the live segments, the families cook against each other and are judging by celebrities and other diners.
A spokesperson for Ramsay said that a local family will be used in the show, but she couldn’t reveal their names or the date the episode will air. The show premieres May 31.
While he was in town, Ramsay ate at Stoke, including Chris Coleman’s popular 1-pound doughnut, and was spotted waiting for a table Wednesday at 5Church.
