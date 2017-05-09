Roasted radishes are like a different vegetable

When I first tried roasting radishes, I admit I approached the idea, which had been popping up on my Instagram feed, with curiosity and skepticism.
One taste and I was completely sold.
After just minutes in a hot oven, the crunchy, sharply flavored vegetable is completely transformed to one that is tender, with a mellow, subtly earthy taste similar to that of a turnip. Roasted radishes are so different from raw that even if you are not a fan of them uncooked, you might love them.
Keeping the radishes cut sides down in the pan allows them to get lightly browned on that side. They are delicious simply seasoned with salt and pepper, but a finishing sprinkle of fresh herbs heightens them further, adding contrasting color and fragrant flavor.
This recipe calls for parsley and dill; basil, cilantro, chervil and/or chives would also be lovely. The result is a refreshingly different dish that is perfect, warm or at room temperature, as an accompaniment for roasted chicken or meat, or as part of a hummus plate. It's like seeing a familiar friend in an entirely new, more intriguing way.
Roasted Radishes With Herbs
2 bunches medium radishes (about 20) trimmed, with 1/2 inch of the stem left on, and halved
1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 teaspoon salt, or more as needed
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
1 teaspoon chopped fresh dill
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
Place the radishes in a 13-by-9-inch baking dish and toss with the oil (to taste), salt and pepper. Arrange the radishes so they’re cut-side down. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until tender and the cut sides have browned a bit.
Transfer to a serving dish; sprinkle with the herbs and more salt, if desired. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Per serving: 35 calories, 0 g protein, 0 g carbohydrates, 4 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 160 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugar
Yield: 4 servings
Comments