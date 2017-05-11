Postmates wants to give you a free Big Mac today

It snuck up on us: Apparently, May 11 is National Eat What You Want Day, and Postmates, the delivery app, checked to see what Americans crave the most.
The No. 1 answer to their survey: McDonald’s Big Mac. That’s followed, in order, by the Chick-fil-a Chicken Sandwich, Taco Bell’s Crunchy Taco, Burger King’s Whopper, McDonald’s McNuggets, Pizza Hut’s Cheese Pizza, KFC Original Recipe Fried Chicken, Wendy’s Baconator and Arby’s Roast Beef Sandwich. (And yes, I probably gained weight just typing that list. You’re welcome.)
To celebrate that groundbreaking news, Postmates will deliver 20,000 free Big Macs in Charlotte today. To get one, you have to download the Postmates app, add a Big Mac to your cart from your nearest McDonald’s location and use the code “EATWHATEVER.”
While you wait, see if you can recite the old McDonald’s slogan on what’s in a Big Mac. (I can: “Twoallbeefpattiesspecialsaucelettucecheesepicklesonionsonasesameseedbun.” That’s a little trick I learned in high school.)
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
