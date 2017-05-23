A popular doughnut shop is getting ready to roll out a new location.
A popular doughnut shop is getting ready to roll out a new location.

May 23, 2017

Popular Charlotte doughnut shop is adding a second location

By Kathleen Purvis

How’s this for a doughnut location: In the Waxhaw Mini Mart, 203 N. Broome St., right in front of where traffic backs up when a passing train stops.

That’s why Kathi Alexander, owner of Ballantyne’s popular SUGAR Handmade Gourmet Donuts, grabbed a spot with a full kitchen for her second location, a doughnut “pop-up” on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Alexander already had tested the Waxhaw waters with her SUGAR food truck at the Saturday farmers market.

“It was a really rocking placing for our food truck,” she says. “There are plenty of doughnut eaters in Waxhaw.”

Alexander expects the new shop to be open in about three weeks.

While she’s planning to offer slightly simpler doughnuts than the Ballantyne location, which does elaborate things like banana pudding doughnuts, the Waxhaw location will include popular flavors including maple bacon and caramel cinnamon, as well as the warm cinnamon rolls.

