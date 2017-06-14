New restaurant headed to University City

Pei Wei, the Pan-Asian chain, plans a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m. June 19 at its second Charlotte location, 8944 J.M. Keynes Drive, in the restaurant-hungry University City area.
If you go by, you can get prizes, food samples and the chance at a Pei Wei gift card good for a free entree a week for a year.
The new restaurant also is bringing 50 jobs to the area; fill out an application at jobs.peiwei.com.
The restaurant’s first location in Charlotte is in Ballantyne, at 13855 Conlan Circle.
