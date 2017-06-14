Pei Wei recently added poke salads to its menu, including the Polynesian Poke Bowl.
Pei Wei recently added poke salads to its menu, including the Polynesian Poke Bowl. Pei Wei
Pei Wei recently added poke salads to its menu, including the Polynesian Poke Bowl. Pei Wei

Food & Drink

New restaurant headed to University City

By Kathleen Purvis

kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

June 14, 2017 1:58 PM

Pei Wei, the Pan-Asian chain, plans a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m. June 19 at its second Charlotte location, 8944 J.M. Keynes Drive, in the restaurant-hungry University City area.

If you go by, you can get prizes, food samples and the chance at a Pei Wei gift card good for a free entree a week for a year.

The new restaurant also is bringing 50 jobs to the area; fill out an application at jobs.peiwei.com.

The restaurant’s first location in Charlotte is in Ballantyne, at 13855 Conlan Circle.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning

Make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning 2:17

Make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning
First look: Hyde Brewing and Suffolk Punch 1:10

First look: Hyde Brewing and Suffolk Punch
Brewing beer at home: The 80 percent you don't expect 2:13

Brewing beer at home: The 80 percent you don't expect

View More Video