Food & Drink

July 12, 2017 2:35 PM

Popular N.C. doughnut company adds 2nd Charlotte location

By Kathleen Purvis

After opening its first shop on the Outer Banks in Duck, N.C., Duck Donuts has slowly taken over the East Coast, including a very popular store at East Boulevard and Kenilworth Avenue in Dilworth.

Now the company is opening its second store in the area, at Rosedale Shopping Center in Huntersville, 9931 Rose Commons Drive. The new shop opens Friday.

Duck is known for doughnuts that are fried and decorated right in front of you, so they’re warm when you get them. Well, and bacon-topped doughnuts. They’re definitely known for the bacon-topped doughnuts.

