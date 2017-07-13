Owners close Liberty East diner to focus on a new restaurant in Rock Hill

Charlotte has apparently lost another of the small diners that used to dot the city. The Liberty East, 5112 E. Independence Blvd., a popular breakfast stop on Independence Boulevard near Idlewild, is closed, according to neighborhood reports.
Sotiri Exarhos, the son of co-owner Bill Exarhos, says that his father and the other co-owner, Elton Braho, had originally closed for renovations. But they decided that it was best to close and focus instead on another restaurant they just opened on Cherry Road in Rock Hill, the Rock Hill Diner.
“It was a tough decision,” he said. Exarhos and Braho also own the Park Place Restaurant, 10517 Park Road, in Pineville.
Sotiri Exarhos said his father and Braho had owned the Liberty East for 19 or 20 years.
The restaurant originally in 1977. For many fans, it was the kind of all-day breakfast spot that was a regular weekend stop. Corey Inscoe, the editor of The Observer publication Charlotte 5, wrote a column about the restaurant last year:
“There’s probably a spot like Liberty East in most neighborhoods, the old diner with its black coffee, two-eggs-and-a-meat menu, the friendly staff and the guy in his favorite booth reading every page of the newspaper. (I love that guy.) The place that makes Charlotte feel like the small town it used to be, and still is in some ways.”
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
