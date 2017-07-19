There’s news for fans of Central Avenue’s Dim Sum

If you were one of the regulars at Dim Sum, the popular Plaza-Midwood restaurant at 2920 Central Ave. that closed in March, there’s news:
After four months of renovations, the restaurant reopened Monday under new management.
Manager Vincent Tran, who said he’s one of several owners, said the new version of the restaurant will still include an extensive list of 30 items served dim sum-style, from turnip cake with Chinese sausage to Peking dumplings. The dim sum cooks are the same ones who worked at the restaurant when it was owned by Yee Kam, who closed the restaurant after 21 years.
Tran also has hired a new head chef, from the restaurant Wan Fu in the Pineville area. That chef will be in charge of the Chinese entrees and specialties that aren’t part of the dim sum service.
“Everything is the same,” he said. He picked the opening date for Monday very deliberately, he said: The date fell on July 17 – 7/17/17.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
