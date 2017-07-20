Tacos 4 Life donates 22 cents from most items to Feed My Starving Children.
July 20, 2017 4:36 PM

Restaurant news: New taco chain raises money for children’s hunger

By Kathleen Purvis

Chip Ladigo, formerly of Cowfish, is opening the first of five planned locations in Charlotte of Tacos 4 Life Grill, a fast-casual chain that shares some of its profits with a nonprofit to end childhood hunger.

The first location begins groundbreaking this week at Christenbury Corners, 2940 Derita Road in Concord. It’s expected in November or December. Nothing has been confirmed for the other four locations, but they are expected to have two more locations by the end of 2018.

For every taco, quesadilla, salad or rice bowl sold, the company donates 22 cents to Feed My Starving Children. According to the website Guidestar, Feed My Starving Children is a Christian nonprofit that sends meal packs to 70 countries. Every location usually raises enough to feed 1,000 children a day, according to CEO Austin Samuelson. The company is based in Arkansas.

