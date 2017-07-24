What’s the breakfast setup at the new Joe & Nosh?

You can get a cup of coffee and a pastry at the new Joe & Nosh, the breakfast spot that’s a companion to The Packhouse at Morehead Street between Dilworth and uptown.
You can even get a sandwich or a salad. But there are a few things you can’t do yet: The section of the menu that says “Breakfast Served All Day,” with build-your-own breakfast sandwiches, a scrambled egg and meat plate, quiches and oatmeal, won’t be serving for another week. And the hours, for now, will stay at 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Manager Bo McDonald said the response to The Packhouse, the sister restaurant to the Mayo Bird and the Summit Room on East Boulevard, has been so overwhelming, they’re opening Joe & Nosh slowly to keep up with the demand.
For now, Joe & Nosh is open, with a bakery case of muffins and pastries and sandwiches ready for grab-and-go lunches. Prices range from $2 to $4.75 for pastries, $2.25 to $4.60 for coffees and hot beverages, $5.25 for smoothies, $5.99 to $9.99 for sandwiches, and $4 and $6 for a daily soup. (Today’s is Loaded Potato.)
