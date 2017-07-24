That Coffee Cup sign looks awfully familiar.
That Coffee Cup sign looks awfully familiar. Kathleen Purvis
That Coffee Cup sign looks awfully familiar. Kathleen Purvis

Food & Drink

July 24, 2017 8:31 AM

What’s the breakfast setup at the new Joe & Nosh?

By Kathleen Purvis

kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

You can get a cup of coffee and a pastry at the new Joe & Nosh, the breakfast spot that’s a companion to The Packhouse at Morehead Street between Dilworth and uptown.

IMG_9437 (1)
Joe & Nosh is open, with limited hours and a limited menu for now.
Kathleen Purvis

You can even get a sandwich or a salad. But there are a few things you can’t do yet: The section of the menu that says “Breakfast Served All Day,” with build-your-own breakfast sandwiches, a scrambled egg and meat plate, quiches and oatmeal, won’t be serving for another week. And the hours, for now, will stay at 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

IMG_9443
If you don’t mind the swish of cars rushing toward uptown on Morehead, you can sit with a cup of coffee and a small nosh.
Kathleen Purvis

Manager Bo McDonald said the response to The Packhouse, the sister restaurant to the Mayo Bird and the Summit Room on East Boulevard, has been so overwhelming, they’re opening Joe & Nosh slowly to keep up with the demand.

IMG_9444
Page 1 of the menu covers pastries, drinks and smoothies.
Kathleen Purvis

For now, Joe & Nosh is open, with a bakery case of muffins and pastries and sandwiches ready for grab-and-go lunches. Prices range from $2 to $4.75 for pastries, $2.25 to $4.60 for coffees and hot beverages, $5.25 for smoothies, $5.99 to $9.99 for sandwiches, and $4 and $6 for a daily soup. (Today’s is Loaded Potato.)

IMG_9445
The breakfast menu (upper left) won’t be served for another week.
Kathleen Purvis

Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Brewing beer at home: The 80 percent you don't expect

Brewing beer at home: The 80 percent you don't expect 2:13

Brewing beer at home: The 80 percent you don't expect
News in Coffee: Undercurrent 2:59

News in Coffee: Undercurrent
News in Coffee: Lindsey Pitman 1:50

News in Coffee: Lindsey Pitman

View More Video