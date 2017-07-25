Sunflour Baking started in Elizabeth, at 7th Street and Pecan Avenue.
Charlotte bakery is adding a fourth location

By Kathleen Purvis

July 25, 2017 11:03 AM

If you need a spot for a pastry and a cup of coffee, you’re about to have a fourth option.

Sunflour Baking Company, which started on East Seventh Street in Elizabeth, is adding a fourth location in Ballantyne, joining the original location, a second location on East Boulevard and a third in Harrisburg. Sunflour offers sandwiches, baked goods and coffee.

Sunflour has leased 2,647 square feet at the Ballantyne Quad, 14021 Conlan Circle, next to Ballantyne Corporate Park. The new location is expected to open this fall. Trip Harris of Lat Purser & Associates handled the lease.

Owner Jack Parrish, who took over the bakery from the original owners in 2014, said he’s been looking for a location in Ballantyne for a few years.

Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis

