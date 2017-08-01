Popular Mexican spot heads uptown with a familiar chef at the helm

Cantina 1511, the guacamole-at-your-table spot that landed in Park Road Shopping Center after starting out on East Boulevard, is adding a third location, in the former location of the Mediterrean-focused restaurant Blue, which recently closed.
Quantum Development, which now owns the chain, announced that it has finalized the lease on the space that had been Blue Charlotte for 14 years, on College Street at Heast Tower.
That’s very convenient for Gene Briggs, the executive chef at Blue: He’ll stay on, working with other Blue staff members to shape the space into the new Cantina 1511 uptown menu. Briggs will now be the executive chef over all three locations.
“We found the most pent-up demand for contemporary Mexican food in uptown,” said Quantum CEO Dick Campbell. “We believe customers will be delighted to have a new restaurant option centered around chef-inspired, chef-prepared specialities, without the higher prices that tend to define dining in uptown.”
The new location is planned to open Sept. 1.
After moving from 1511 East Blvd. to Park Road Shopping Center, Cantina 1511 added a second location near I-485 in Stonecrest. The original restaurant was opened by Frank Scibelli. Campbell bought it in 2012.
