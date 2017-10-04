Charlotte breweries, including Olde Mecklenburg, are in the running for Southern Living’s South’s Best poll.
These Charlotte restaurants and breweries need your vote in Southern Living

By Kathleen Purvis

kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

October 04, 2017 10:10 AM

“Best of” polls can be a little annoying, it’s true. But a few of them carry more weight, including the annual “South’s Best.”

This time around, Charlotte has quite a few local spots in the running: You can rate Davidson’s Kindred or Waxhaw’s Heritage (or the soon-to-be former Heritage, as Paul Verica gets ready to close it down and move to a new location in Elizabeth) in the North Carolina section, and several breweries turn up in the brewery/tasting room section, particularly Olde Mecklenburg Brewery and NoDa Brewing. You can even rate the city itself on issues like appearance, liveability, friendliness food & drink and things to do. And you can vote on Carolinas barbecue places.

Of course, if you choose to rate other cities and restaurants, you can do that, too. One warning, though: It’s a time suck if you click too many places you’d be willing to rate. Don’t get carried away with your own travel experience if you really just want to click on places you really like.

On the other hand, you also can opt to enter a drawing for up to $2,500, so you could get paid for your time. If you get very, very lucky.

To start voting, go to www.southernliving.com/southsbestvote.

Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis

