Need a holiday meal for 2? Beaujolais sauce is the trick

A simple Beaujolais sauce glazes chicken for a special meal at this holiday time of year. You can use the same wine in the recipe that you are drinking. If not, use any dry red wine you have on hand. I often use red wine left over from a previous evening for sauces.
The recipe calls for raising and lowering the heat to make the sauce. If you have electric burners, turn one burner on medium high and another on medium low. Move the skillet back and forth to each one as needed.
Helpful hints:
Boneless, skinless chicken breast can be used instead of chicken cutlets. Cut them in half lengthwise to about 1/2-inch thick.
Add sour cream sauce to potatoes just before serving to retain fresh flavor.
Countdown:
Start potatoes.
While potatoes cook, start chicken.
Finish potatoes and serve.
Shopping list:
To buy: 1 medium leek, 3/4 pound red or yellow potatoes, 1 small bunch fresh parsley (optional), 1 container frozen chopped onions, 1 small carton sour cream, 3 / 4 pound chicken cutlets, 1 bottle balsamic vinegar and 1 bottle Beaujolais or other red wine.
Staples: canola oil, cornstarch, fat-free, low-salt chicken broth, salt and black peppercorns.
Chicken With Beaujolais Sauce
Yield: 2 servings.
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
3/4 pound chicken cutlets (about 1/4 to 1/2-inch thick)
2 teaspoons canola oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons chopped frozen onions
3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
3/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons Beaujolais or other red wine, divided use
3/4 cup fat free, no-salt-added chicken broth
2 teaspoons cornstarch
Heat the oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Brown chicken for 2 minutes and turn. Salt and pepper the cooked side. Brown another 2 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees. Remove from skillet to a plate.
Lower the heat to medium-low and add the onion and vinegar. Cook about 1 minute, scraping up the brown bits in the bottom of the pan. The vinegar will almost evaporate. Raise the heat and add 3/4 cup wine. Reduce by half, about 2 minutes. Add the chicken broth and reduce by half again, about 2 more minutes.
Mix cornstarch with the remaining 3 tablespoons red wine and add to the sauce. Cook until sauce thickens, about 1to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and add salt and pepper to taste. Place chicken in sauce for a few seconds to warm through. Serve the chicken with the sauce spooned over top.
Per serving: 360 calories (22 percent from fat), 8.9 g fat (1.3 g saturated, 4 g monounsaturated), 126 mg cholesterol, 40.3 g protein, 6 g carbohydrates, 0.1 g fiber, 141 mg sodium.
Creamy Potatoes And Leeks
Yield 2 servings.
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer.
2 cups sliced leek
3/4 pound red or yellow potatoes, unpeeled and sliced
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons fat free, no-salt-added chicken broth
1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Slice root end off leek and trim any dark or damaged leaves. Wash by cutting the leek in half lengthwise and in half again lengthwise and running it under cold water. Shake dry and slice.
Add potatoes and leeks to a microwave-safe bowl and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Microwave 5 minutes. Mix sour cream and broth together and spoon over the potatoes and leeks. Divide between 2 plates and sprinkle with parsley (optional).
Per serving: 228 calories (21 percent from fat), 5.3 g fat (2.6 g saturated, 1.2 g monounsaturated), 14 mg cholesterol, 5.9 g protein, 41.8 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 75 mg sodium.
