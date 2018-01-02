Need hot coffee and warm pastry? South End’s newest food stop is open

It looks like the first new food business of 2018 has opened its doors on South Boulevard in Charlotte’s South End district.
Michael Shortino, the owner of the popular ramen bar Futo Buta, officially started operations at his new food stop/shop Lincoln’s Haberdashery after a quietly opening a few times during the holiday break.
“People in the neighborhood have been really happy to find us open,” said beverage manager Laura Rice.
While one case that will eventually hold cheese and charcuterie is still waiting to be filled, everything else is up and running, including coffee service, breakfast pastries and the lunch menu. Breads for the sandwiches are being baked in-house, including a country loaf and a “ciabatta-like” house American bread.
Lincoln’s is designed to serve both people who want to eat in and the grab-and-go crowd. There’s a full case of house-made juices (Joy Juice is apple, carrot, ginger and turmeric; juices are $4.75 for 12 ounces).
Also up: The four taps for craft beer include “Drunken Moo Juice,” a stout-ice cream float. The current ice cream is cinnamon vanilla fig, but there are other interesting/challenging flavors ready in small tubs, including – yes – portobella mushroom and chocolate.
Shortino combined the space, on the edge of the Factory South complex, 1300 South Blvd., with expanded kitchen space for Futo Buta, just around the corner and plans to have fun playing with flavors for his food market. He’s baking all the breads and pastries in-house. Also in the case this morning: House-made mango marshmallows. The wine shelves are now full, and there’s one thing that should come in handy if you can’t break the holiday habit yet: Mimosa Kits, with fresh-squeezed orange juice and bottles of sparkling wine, for $24.
