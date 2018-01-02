Food Lion’s buttermilk biscuits are one of a long list of labels in the recall.
If you bought frozen biscuits lately, check this recall list

By Kathleen Purvis

kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

January 02, 2018 04:07 PM

T. Marzetti Company, which makes its own baked goods as well as biscuits sold under a number of brand names, announced a recall Tuesday because of possible contamination with listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products were sold in North Carolina and South Carolina, along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisana, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. While no illnesses have been reported, the organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly for young children, frail and/or elderly people and pregnant women.

Besides T. Marzetti’s biscuits, the recall includes frozen bags of Southern-style and buttermilk biscuits sold under these names: Southern Home, Shur Fine, Valu Time, Food Lion, Food Club, SE Grocers, Piggly Wiggly, Lowes Foods, Premium Pick, Morning Fresh, Marshalls and Laura Lynn. A full list of product dates involved is available at www.fda.gov.

While baking the products according to package directions will reduce the risk, there is also risk that mishandling the product could cause illness.

If you have the products, it should be destroyed or returned to the place of purchase. For questions about the recall, call 866-837-2758 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis

