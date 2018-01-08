Blaze starts with a basic pizza and you pick what you want to add, sort of like a salad bar.
Food & Drink

What do you have to do to get free pizza Friday?

By Kathleen Purvis

kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

January 08, 2018 10:47 AM

The new location of Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza opens this week in Concord, and they’re offering a sweet deal on Friday.

If you follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, you can get a free pizzas from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.

Blaze makes built-your-own personal-size pizzas, starting with a base of a dough with a 24-hour fermentation and cooked in an open-flame oven for about 3 minutes. You can pick one of their signature pizzas or make your own, choosing from a list of ingredients. Most pizzas cost about $8.

The Concord location, in Christenbury Corners at Derita Road and Christenbury Parkway near Concord Mills, is the third location in the Charlotte area. It opens Thursday with a grand opening and free-pizza deal Friday.

Kathleen Purvis

