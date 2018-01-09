Swordfish in a spicy sofrito sauce captures the flavors of Spain.
Dinner for 2? Try swordfish with a Spanish kick

By Linda Gassenheimer

January 09, 2018 04:01 PM

Swordfish in a spicy sofrito sauce is a quick dish that captures the flavors of Spain.

The combination of onion, tomato, garlic and oil is used in many cuisines. The Spanish call it sofrito, and it forms the base for many Spanish dishes. Here is a simple version that will go with fish, chicken or vegetables.

Serve it over a bed of linguine with pimentos to complete the meal.

Helpful Hints:

▪  The spicy heat is up to you. Add more hot pepper sauce if you like it hot.

▪  To shorten preparation time, buy diced onions and green pepper from the produce section of the supermarket.

Countdown:

▪  Place water for linguine on to boil.

▪  Prepare all ingredients.

▪  Make swordfish dish.

▪  Boil linguine.

Shopping List:

To buy: 3/4 pound swordfish steaks,1 green bell pepper, 2 tomatoes, 1 small bottle hot pepper sauce, 1/4 pound whole wheat linguine and 1 small jar sliced pimentos.

Staples: olive oil, onion, minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns

Linda Gassenheimer is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer.

Swordfish in sofrito sauce

Yield: Makes 2 servings

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

2 teaspoons olive oil

3/4 pound swordfish steaks

1/2 cup onion slices (about 2 inches)

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 cup green bell pepper slices (about 2 inches)

1 cup tomatoes cut into 1 inch pieces

Several drops hot pepper sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Heat olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add swordfish and cook 3 minutes, turn and cook 2 minutes. Remove from skillet to a plate. Add onion, garlic, green bell peppers and tomatoes to skillet. Saute 5 minutes. Add hot pepper sauce. Return swordfish to skillet. Lower heat and cook 1 minute for 3/4-inch thick fillet. Cook a little longer for thicker fillet. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve over linguine and spoon sauce on top.

Nutritional analysis per serving: 289 calories (36.4 percent from fat), 11.7 g fat (2.6 g saturated,4.8 g monounsaturated), 66 mg cholesterol, 35.5 g protein, 10.3 g carbohydrates, 2.6 g fiber, 173 mg sodium.

Linguine and pimentos

Yield: Makes 2 servings

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1/4 pound whole wheat linguine

1/2 cup drained, sliced pimentos

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Bring a large saucepan filled with water to a boil. Add the linguine and cook 3 minutes for fresh or 8 minutes for dried linguine. Drain and add pimentos, salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.

Nutritional analysis per serving: 197 calories (7 percent from fat), 1.6 g fat (0.4 g saturated, 0.6 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol,4.7 g protein, 41.2 g carbohydrates, 3.3 g fiber, 13 mg sodium.

