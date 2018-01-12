The bags in the recall all have “Best Used By” dates before Sept. 23, 2918 and have the Letter “M” right after the date.
The bags in the recall all have “Best Used By” dates before Sept. 23, 2918 and have the Letter “M” right after the date. U.S. Food & Drug Administration
The bags in the recall all have “Best Used By” dates before Sept. 23, 2918 and have the Letter “M” right after the date. U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Food & Drink

If you buy frozen biscuits, check for this recalled brand in your freezer

By Kathleen Purvis

kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

January 12, 2018 11:44 AM

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced a recall Friday of another popular brand of frozen biscuits.

Mary B’s frozen biscuits, made by Hom/Ade Foods, may be contaminated by listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious infections that can be fatal to young children, frail or elderly people, people with weakened immune systems and can cause miscarriages in pregnant women. Healthy people can suffer high fevers, severe headaches, nausea and diarrhea.

Another recall, announced Jan. 2, involved frozen biscuits made by the T. Marzetti Company and sold under a number of product names.

The Mary B’s recall involves frozen bagged biscuits in a number of sizes and styles and a long list of UPC codes. The bags involved all have “Best If Used By” dates before Sept. 23, 2018, and all have the letter “M” after the date. The bags were sold at stores in North Carolina and South Carolina, as well as 21 others states. Following directions on the bag to bake the biscuits would reduce the risk, but there is also some risk in handling the product before baking or without fulling baking it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If you want to check the UPC code or get more informaiton, call Hom/Ade Foods at 855-562-7773 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays.

Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Exceptional mac and cheese makes noises after it leaves the oven. Listen for yourself.

    Listen to the noises this macaroni and cheese makes after it leaves the oven.

Exceptional mac and cheese makes noises after it leaves the oven. Listen for yourself.

Exceptional mac and cheese makes noises after it leaves the oven. Listen for yourself. 0:43

Exceptional mac and cheese makes noises after it leaves the oven. Listen for yourself.

This strange cheese is made in Charlotte? 0:15

This strange cheese is made in Charlotte?
Is it delicious or strange? Meet the hottest thing in Italian cheese. 0:18

Is it delicious or strange? Meet the hottest thing in Italian cheese.

View More Video