More Videos

Best way to spend $20 at one of Charlotte’s best food festivals 2:33

Best way to spend $20 at one of Charlotte’s best food festivals

Pause
Best way to spend $20 at one of Charlotte’s best food festivals 2:33

Best way to spend $20 at one of Charlotte’s best food festivals

Exceptional mac and cheese makes noises after it leaves the oven. Listen for yourself. 0:43

Exceptional mac and cheese makes noises after it leaves the oven. Listen for yourself.

This strange cheese is made in Charlotte? 0:15

This strange cheese is made in Charlotte?

Is it delicious or strange? Meet the hottest thing in Italian cheese. 0:18

Is it delicious or strange? Meet the hottest thing in Italian cheese.

Making pad thai with shrimp 4:52

Making pad thai with shrimp

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 1:04

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

How to raise the profile of Charlotte's black chefs? 2:19

How to raise the profile of Charlotte's black chefs?

Make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning 2:17

Make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning

First look: Hyde Brewing and Suffolk Punch 1:10

First look: Hyde Brewing and Suffolk Punch

There are Vietnamese pop singers, drummers and outbreaks of firecrackers at 6th annual Tet Festival at St. Joseph’s Vietnamese Catholic Church. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com
There are Vietnamese pop singers, drummers and outbreaks of firecrackers at 6th annual Tet Festival at St. Joseph’s Vietnamese Catholic Church. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Food & Drink

One of Charlotte’s best food festivals is going on this weekend

By Kathleen Purvis

kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

February 17, 2018 10:55 AM

You could go to a Vietnamese restaurant Saturday or Sunday to mark Tet, the Vietnamese New Year. But it’s so much more fun to go the sixth annual Tet Festival at St. Joseph’s Vietnamese Catholic Church.

What do you need to know?

▪ It’s free to get in. The only cost is for the food items, which range from $1 to $15. Take cash, though: There’s no ATM machine and you can’t use debit or credit cards.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
0216tetfestival_02
Dozens of church members cook and assemble the food at the Tet Festival at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

▪ Take an appetite. Church members, divided into groups, sell and serve from 75 to 90 different foods. Walking along the line of food makers, you can pick everything from soups to small items (like spring rolls, chicken wings and snacks) to big items. There are sweets and a wide variety of drinks, many of them fruit- or tea-based.

0216tetfestival_04
A plate of Bahn Khot is served at the Tet Festival at St. Joseph's Catholic Church during the the 6th annual festival at St. Joseph's Vietnamese Catholic Church. You wrap each little cake in lettuce, add shredded carrot and dip it in nuoc cham, a sauce of fish sauce, lime juice, sugar, water and chiles.
Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

▪ Be adventurous. A lot of Vietnamese foods, like fried spring rolls and fresh summer rolls, are familiar. But this is also the chance to try things you’ve never heard of or haven’t seen before. A couple of my favorites after a trip through the festival Friday night: The big savory crepes, Banh Xeo, filled with shrimp and sliced pork, cups of mango topped with red pepper flakes and lime juice, green papaya salad topped with strips of dried beef and the small Banh Khot, sort of a cross between a tiny pancake and a one-bite quiche, topped with whole shrimp (yes, you eat the head and shell).

▪ Take a friend or several. If you go in a group or with a friend, one of you can hold a seat at one of the tables while another navigates through the long line of steamer tables and fryers to bring things back to share.

▪ Take kids. While they may not be crazy about the unfamiliar food, there’s a whole room full of games where they can win small prizes. And there’s the dragon dance. Seriously, they’ll love the dragon dance.

▪ Brace for noise. There are Vietnamese pop singers, drummers and outbreaks of firecrackers. The highlight is the dragon dance, when teenagers from the church prance around in elaborate costumes with eyes that light up. The teens train for months to balance on each others’ shoulders and make the dragon costumes move. It’s really hard not to smile at a dragon dance.

If you want to be lucky until next year, stick a dollar in a dragon’s mouth (watch out, part of the game is that the dragon tries to bite you when you put your hand in).

After kicking off Friday, the festival runs from 6-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The church is at 4929 Sandy Porter Road.

Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Best way to spend $20 at one of Charlotte’s best food festivals 2:33

Best way to spend $20 at one of Charlotte’s best food festivals

Pause
Best way to spend $20 at one of Charlotte’s best food festivals 2:33

Best way to spend $20 at one of Charlotte’s best food festivals

Exceptional mac and cheese makes noises after it leaves the oven. Listen for yourself. 0:43

Exceptional mac and cheese makes noises after it leaves the oven. Listen for yourself.

This strange cheese is made in Charlotte? 0:15

This strange cheese is made in Charlotte?

Is it delicious or strange? Meet the hottest thing in Italian cheese. 0:18

Is it delicious or strange? Meet the hottest thing in Italian cheese.

Making pad thai with shrimp 4:52

Making pad thai with shrimp

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 1:04

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

How to raise the profile of Charlotte's black chefs? 2:19

How to raise the profile of Charlotte's black chefs?

Make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning 2:17

Make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning

First look: Hyde Brewing and Suffolk Punch 1:10

First look: Hyde Brewing and Suffolk Punch

Best way to spend $20 at one of Charlotte’s best food festivals

View More Video