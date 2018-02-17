One of Charlotte’s best food festivals is going on this weekend

You could go to a Vietnamese restaurant Saturday or Sunday to mark Tet, the Vietnamese New Year. But it’s so much more fun to go the sixth annual Tet Festival at St. Joseph’s Vietnamese Catholic Church.
What do you need to know?
▪ It’s free to get in. The only cost is for the food items, which range from $1 to $15. Take cash, though: There’s no ATM machine and you can’t use debit or credit cards.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Take an appetite. Church members, divided into groups, sell and serve from 75 to 90 different foods. Walking along the line of food makers, you can pick everything from soups to small items (like spring rolls, chicken wings and snacks) to big items. There are sweets and a wide variety of drinks, many of them fruit- or tea-based.
▪ Be adventurous. A lot of Vietnamese foods, like fried spring rolls and fresh summer rolls, are familiar. But this is also the chance to try things you’ve never heard of or haven’t seen before. A couple of my favorites after a trip through the festival Friday night: The big savory crepes, Banh Xeo, filled with shrimp and sliced pork, cups of mango topped with red pepper flakes and lime juice, green papaya salad topped with strips of dried beef and the small Banh Khot, sort of a cross between a tiny pancake and a one-bite quiche, topped with whole shrimp (yes, you eat the head and shell).
▪ Take a friend or several. If you go in a group or with a friend, one of you can hold a seat at one of the tables while another navigates through the long line of steamer tables and fryers to bring things back to share.
▪ Take kids. While they may not be crazy about the unfamiliar food, there’s a whole room full of games where they can win small prizes. And there’s the dragon dance. Seriously, they’ll love the dragon dance.
▪ Brace for noise. There are Vietnamese pop singers, drummers and outbreaks of firecrackers. The highlight is the dragon dance, when teenagers from the church prance around in elaborate costumes with eyes that light up. The teens train for months to balance on each others’ shoulders and make the dragon costumes move. It’s really hard not to smile at a dragon dance.
If you want to be lucky until next year, stick a dollar in a dragon’s mouth (watch out, part of the game is that the dragon tries to bite you when you put your hand in).
After kicking off Friday, the festival runs from 6-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The church is at 4929 Sandy Porter Road.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
Comments